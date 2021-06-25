Analysts Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.49. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $7.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.41 to $19.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $22.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UNH stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $404.49. 205,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,267. The company has a market capitalization of $381.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $285.82 and a 1 year high of $425.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

