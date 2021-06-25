Analysts Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 825%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMTL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,214. The stock has a market cap of $703.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

