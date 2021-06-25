Analysts Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $14.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

LH traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.24. The stock had a trading volume of 736,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $159.24 and a one year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

