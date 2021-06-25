Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce ($1.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the lowest is ($1.83). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.67) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.05. 32,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,966. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after buying an additional 560,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

