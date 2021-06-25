Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.76. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $147.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.