Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.76. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $147.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.