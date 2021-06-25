Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

OCUL stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

