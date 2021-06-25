Analysts Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Target Price at C$45.63

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.44.

EMP.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

Shares of EMP.A traded down C$0.46 on Friday, hitting C$38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.57. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$32.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

