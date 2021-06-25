Analysts Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target at $37.38

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get FOX alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 469.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 39,439 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.