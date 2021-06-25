Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Target Price at $186.67

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $142.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.72.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.