Analysts Set Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDMN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDMN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. 18,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $670.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

