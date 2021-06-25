Analysts Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $30,013.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 12,412 shares worth $190,008. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $99,447,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 1,186,500 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $17,414,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $10,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $19.39. 3,952,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,048. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.