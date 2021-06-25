Analysts Set PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Target Price at $6.13

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

PaySign stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48. PaySign has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.57.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in PaySign during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

