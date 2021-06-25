Analysts Set Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Target Price at €28.63

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.08 ($34.21).

UN01 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Uniper stock traded up €0.45 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €31.01 ($36.48). 313,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €30.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. Uniper has a 12-month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 12-month high of €32.18 ($37.86).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

