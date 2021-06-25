Analysts Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) PT at $29.44

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.03. 8,849,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,404. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,516,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 551,954 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

