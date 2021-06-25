Analyzing GAN (GAN) and The Competition

GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) is one of 85 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GAN to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GAN and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 GAN Competitors 875 3661 7721 258 2.59

GAN currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 63.49%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 4.40%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAN and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million -$20.22 million -42.27 GAN Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 41.72

GAN’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05% GAN Competitors -15.51% -17.66% -3.53%

Summary

GAN competitors beat GAN on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

