Analyzing Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.3% of HeadHunter Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HeadHunter Group and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group $112.11 million 16.97 $24.14 million $0.69 55.13 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.13 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -7.78

HeadHunter Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeadHunter Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HeadHunter Group and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group 24.97% 88.24% 18.08% Volt Information Sciences -3.07% -18.20% -2.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HeadHunter Group and Volt Information Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.10, indicating a potential upside of 2.79%. Volt Information Sciences has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.19%. Given HeadHunter Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HeadHunter Group is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Summary

HeadHunter Group beats Volt Information Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services. It provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

