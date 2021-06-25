Antiample Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $843,384.12 and $483.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00053672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.00 or 0.00580760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00038826 BTC.

Antiample Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

