AO Asset Management LP Buys 5,400 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AO Asset Management LP raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,316 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.6% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $579.38. The company had a trading volume of 38,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $580.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

