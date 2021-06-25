AO Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

AO Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296,495 shares during the quarter. AO Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of Qorvo worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,029.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.86. 28,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,491. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.