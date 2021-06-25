Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-2.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.67. 8,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

