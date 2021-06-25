Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 3.8%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $55.94. 5,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 171,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.98.
In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth $1,857,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth $11,193,000. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
