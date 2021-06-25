Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 3.8%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $55.94. 5,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 171,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.98.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth $1,857,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth $11,193,000. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

