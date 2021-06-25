Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 117.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,012 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,564,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

