Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Rice Partnership LLC’s Largest Position

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

