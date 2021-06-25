Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.41 on Thursday. Apple has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 99,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 24,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

