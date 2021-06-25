Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Gap Down to $24.56

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.56, but opened at $23.92. Applied Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands.

APLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $30,241.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,487 shares of company stock worth $227,732. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,257,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 485,556 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 748,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after buying an additional 383,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 173,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 138,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

