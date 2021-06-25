Aravive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,710 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,739% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aravive by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18. Aravive has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Research analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

