ArcBest Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,043 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,755% compared to the typical volume of 164 call options.

In other ArcBest news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $437,499.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $1,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArcBest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ArcBest by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ArcBest has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $93.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

