Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.54

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.54 and last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 6411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 34,278 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arch Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

