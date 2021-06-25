ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 180.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,606 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 217.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TARO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

TARO stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

