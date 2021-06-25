ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 112,240 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 132.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112,240 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,246,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,177,000 after purchasing an additional 163,340 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

