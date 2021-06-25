ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 22,093 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 148.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.83 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.