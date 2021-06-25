ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 312.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,533 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Kamada worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 390,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kamada by 143,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 140,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Kamada Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $259.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.