ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 221.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

NYSE DD opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

