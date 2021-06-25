Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post sales of $8.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.49 billion and the lowest is $8.41 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $6.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $34.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.22 billion to $34.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $35.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 507,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 58,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 125.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,263,000 after acquiring an additional 129,222 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 433.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW stock opened at $112.87 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.88.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

