Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.261 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Artesian Resources has raised its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.05%.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $65,109.69. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $84,910.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,212 shares of company stock worth $289,313. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

