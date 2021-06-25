Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Up 6.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $59.59 and last traded at $59.42. 13,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,626,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

Specifically, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,460,000 shares of company stock worth $70,861,800 and sold 117,744 shares worth $4,912,403. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $2,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

