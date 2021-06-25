ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cheuvreux cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,885. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

