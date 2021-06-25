Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Up to $62.87

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.87, but opened at $65.00. Astec Industries shares last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 76 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after buying an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,314,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Astec Industries by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after buying an additional 114,390 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after buying an additional 95,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

