Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Astronics stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 10,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $543.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.11. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. Analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Astronics in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Astronics in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Astronics in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

