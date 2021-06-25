At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CAO Laura L. Bracken Sells 7,500 Shares

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

At Home Group stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOME. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,341,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,041,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in At Home Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 82,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

