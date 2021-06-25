Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares traded down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.93. 4,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 809,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.41.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

