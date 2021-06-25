AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.6% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 291,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. 275,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,431,852. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $205.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

