AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price target indicates a potential downside of 20.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

NYSE:T opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $545,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.0% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 316,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

