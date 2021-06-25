Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $639.40

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 639.40 ($8.35) and last traded at GBX 638.40 ($8.34), with a volume of 264836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632.40 ($8.26).

AUTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 582.36 ($7.61).

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 578.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 49.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

