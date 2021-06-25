Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.670-4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31 billion-4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.080-1.140 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.86.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,904. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.