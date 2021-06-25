Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.670-4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31 billion-4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.080-1.140 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.86.
ADSK stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,904. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.