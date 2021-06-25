Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Autohome by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $49,118,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHM stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

