Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report $310,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $350,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.59 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUTL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $12,107,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,196,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 1,050,040 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 320,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. 3,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,390. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

