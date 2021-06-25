Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,709 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $87,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $196.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.95. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $200.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

