AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of AutoNation worth $89,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after buying an additional 197,020 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 1,392.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 87,775 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in AutoNation by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AN opened at $92.63 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $106.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.
In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 68,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $7,014,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,137 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,909.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
