AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of AutoNation worth $89,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after buying an additional 197,020 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 1,392.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 87,775 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in AutoNation by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN opened at $92.63 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $106.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 68,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $7,014,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,137 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,909.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

