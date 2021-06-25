Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 293 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $904.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $848.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.03 and a fifty-two week high of $913.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

